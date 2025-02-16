Gophers men’s hockey team skates to 2-2 at Michigan; Wolverines earn extra point in shootout

The No. 4/3 Golden Gophers men’s hockey team scored 13 seconds into the third period for a one-goal lead on the road versus No. 12 Michigan before closing the weekend series with a 2-2 tie inside Yost Ice Arena Saturday night.

Minnesota (21-7-4 overall, 12-5-3 B1G) got goals from Matthew Wood and Oliver Moore to build a pair of one-goal advantages. The Wolverines (17-12-3 overall, 11-9-2 B1G) answered the goal each time before claiming the extra point in the Big Ten Standings by winning the shootout 1-0.

It was all Maroon and Gold to begin the series finale, firing the first six shots on target, including point-blank chances from both Moore and Wood in the opening five minutes. The offensive pressure forced the Wolverines into a penalty at the 5:41 mark. After being held without a power-play goal Friday, the Gophers would not be denied on their first opportunity Saturday. Mike Koster put a pass across the blue line to Wood where the junior wired home a shot from the point off the crossbar and in, giving the visitors a 1-0 edge 6:46 into the contest.

Netminder Liam Souliere turned away chances from Michigan as it was able to sustain limited offense, while the Gophers’ defense blocked shots and interrupted passes. In the final six minutes of the frame, Minnesota earned its second man advantage and tested the home goalie from distance but could not extend their one-goal cushion. The visitors held the Wolverines to just two shots in the period before a late power play allowed their shots to increase during the unsuccessful bid behind Souliere’s strong effort and the Gophers took the 1-0 advantage into intermission.

It took only 14 seconds into the middle frame for Michigan to pull even thanks to a fortuitous bounce at the blue line and a breakaway. Momentum shifted in favor of the home team with the tying goal but after Minnesota weathered the attack, it went on the offensive again and dominated possession for more than three minutes, leading to a shot off the post from Connor Kurth. Despite controlling the action, a penalty on the Gophers with 7:19 to play in the period gave the Wolverines a chance to take the lead. It was a total team effort from the visitors to shut down the man advantage and more impressive play from Souliere that kept the score tied. With time winding down, Erik Påhlsson grabbed a rebound along the crease but his backhand ricocheted off the right post and the game remained even, 1-1, after 40 completed minutes.

After winning the faceoff to begin the final stanza, Wood pushed the puck up ice and dropped a pass to the point for Ryan Chesley. The junior captain’s shot was tipped past the goaltender by Moore and the Maroon and Gold pounced for the go-ahead tally just 13 seconds into the period. The Gophers continued to hold off Michigan and kept the home side from taking a shot on goal for more than seven minutes, but the first attempt snuck through the pads and made it a 2-2 contest at the 7:13 mark. The Wolverines thought they took their first lead of the night with 9:14 remaining in regulation following a turnover, but the puck was kicked in and successfully challenged by Minnesota to maintain the tie.

With renewed life after the overturned goal, the visitors pushed right back, and Wood fired a backhand off the far post. The Gophers were called for a penalty late in the period and were at their best during the kill, getting timely stops from Souliere and clearances from their lineup. As the clock ticked to under five minutes to play, Minnesota went to a power-play of its own. Wood hit the post for the second time in the period and the visitors could not break the tie during its man advantage, sending the action to overtime for the second-straight night.

In the extra session, each side generated offense with the Gophers putting the only three official shots on target. Neither team could find the winning tally and the contest finished in a 2-2 draw. The Wolverines scored once in the shootout, while Minnesota failed to convert any of its three shots.