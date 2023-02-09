Gophers men’s hockey can clinch Big Ten regular season title this weekend

The Gophers need two wins over their final three series to secure the Big Ten Conference regular season championship outright and have a chance to clinch the title as early as Friday night in Wisconsin. Minnesota is looking for its second-straight and sixth overall Big Ten title.

Friday night’s game in Madison starts at 7 p.m., Saturday’s is at 5 p.m.

KSTP Sports spoke with coach Bob Motzko, forward Jaxon Nelson, and defenseman Brock Faber this week.

***Click the video box above to watch those media sessions***

Freshmen first-round picks Jimmy Snuggerud (Blues) and Logan Cooley (Coyotes) continue to pace the team offensively totaling 37 and 36 points, tying for seventh and eighth in the NCAA.

The Gophers left early for Madison with weather a threat in that area Thursday night.