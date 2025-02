The Gophers men’s hockey rallied from a two-goal deficit on the way to a 5-2 victory over Wisconsin at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday night.

The Jimmy Snuggerud-Brodie Ziemer-Erik Pahlsson line accounted for all five goals.

The Gophers are now 20-6-3, 11-4-2 in the Big Ten.

The Gophers go for the sweep of the Badgers in the series finale Saturday at 5 p.m. A record-setting crowd is expected.