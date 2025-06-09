Gophers men’s hockey non-conference schedule features matchups with North Dakota, UMD

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team will face a handful of former WCHA rivals as part of non-conference action in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Minnesota opens the season with a two-game series at home against Michigan Tech on Oct. 3-4. It’ll be the first meeting between the two programs since 2012.

The next visitors to 3M Arena at Mariucci will be Boston College on Oct. 9-10, the Eagles’ first trip to the Twin Cities since 2013.

Then on Oct. 17-18, the Gophers will travel to Grand Forks for the first matchup of a four-year series with North Dakota. An in-state rival, the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, will come to Minneapolis the following weekend for a pair of games on Oct. 24-25.

On Nov. 14-15, Long Island will face the Gophers for the first time ever at Mariucci.

The Gophers wrap up their non-conference slate against Denver with the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game at Ball Arena, either on Nov. 28 or 29, depending on the Colorado Avalanche’s home schedule.

An additional exhibition game is scheduled at Bemidji State on Jan. 2 while the Gophers host the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships on campus.