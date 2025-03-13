Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson fired after 15-17 season

University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced early Thursday morning Ben Johnson has been fired after four seasons as head coach of the Gophers men’s basketball team.

The announcement just after 1:00 a.m. came following a conversation between Coyle and Johnson when the team returned to campus from the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Coyle’s statement reads:

“I met with Ben in-person early this morning when the team returned to Minneapolis from the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament and informed him that we were making a change in leadership. I thanked him for his dedication and for guiding the program, one he cares deeply about, for the last four years. Ben is a terrific person, and we wish him well.

“These decisions are difficult and are made after careful consideration and evaluation. The expectation for our program is to compete for championships, and unfortunately, we have not done that in the last four years.

“This is an extremely desirable job in one of the best conferences and cities in the nation, and we fully expect to compete at the highest level on and off the court. We provide a world-class experience for our student-athletes, have one of the best practice facilities in the nation and play games in a historic venue. We offer everything that is needed to be successful, and we will immediately begin a nationwide search for our next men’s basketball coach.”

A post on the Gopher Athletics website announcing Coyle’s decision says a nationwide search will start immediately for Minnesota’s next head coach.

The Gophers’ loss to Northwestern on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament left them with a 15-17 record in Johnson’s fourth year as head coach.

Johnson’s final overall record is 56-71 and 22-57 in Big Ten play. His teams did not appear in the NCAA Tournament, extending the program’s drought to six seasons.

According to a spokesperson for the athletic department, Coyle plans to speak about the decision on Friday.

Johnson’s contract included a $2.9-million buyout clause. He signed a one-year extension in June 2022 after his first season as head coach. The extension stretched his initial deal through the 2027 season and paid Johnson $2-million per year.