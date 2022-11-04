Gophers men’s basketball chats with media ahead of season opener

Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson and the Golden Gophers tip-off their 2022-23 season on Monday against Western Michigan. Johnson, and players Taurus Samuels and Dawson Garcia chatted with the media on Friday leading up to the season.

Click the video box above to hear comments from Johnson, Samuels and Garcia

Monday’s matchup with Western Michigan marks the first time in program history the two schools have met on the hardwood in men’s basketball.

Johnson is entering his second season as head coach of the Gophers. He has eight newcomers on his roster including Prior Lake’s Dawson Garcia, who transferred in North Carolina.

The Gophers are scheduled to tip-off against Western Michigan at 8 p.m. Monday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers women’s team also opens their season Monday night against Western Illinois at 5:30 p.m. at Williams Arena.