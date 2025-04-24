Gophers men’s basketball adds Nehemiah Turner from transfer portal

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has added its seventh spring signee with Nehemiah Turner out of the transfer portal.

After spending his freshman year at Central Arkansas, Turner will become a Golden Gopher, Minnesota head coach Niko Medved announced Thursday.

The 6’10” forward saw action in all 33 games last season, earning himself the starting job on the tail end of the year.

Nehemiah averaged 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, but in the last two months of the year, he was able to average 17 points per game.

“Nehemiah is a terrific addition to our program,” Medved said. “He has size, strength and skill with great finishing ability. Nehemiah has good paint presence and a high ceiling. We’re looking forward to having him in a Gopher uniform.”