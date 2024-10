The Minnesota Gophers lost to the Omaha Mavericks 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Gophers had a 1-0 lead going into halftime, but the Mavericks tied the score in the second half.

The game was tied 1-1, but Omaha scored 54 seconds into overtime, winning the game.

The Gophers will play against Duluth on Friday and Saturday.