Gophers football ready to keep momentum going heading into game vs. Illinois Saturday
Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis, DL Jah Joyner, and LB Cody Lindenberg met with reporters on Wednesday on campus.
The 5-3 Gophers host the 3-5 Illini on Saturday afternoon. The Gophers are coming off an impressive win over Michigan State, while Illinois fell 25-21 at Wisconsin.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has a perfect 9-0 record against Minnesota in his career, including back-to-back wins with the Fighting Illini the last two years.
***Click the video box above to watch Kaliakmanis, Joyner, and Lindenberg meet with reporters***
Lindenberg made his season debut in the win over the Spartans after being out with a hamstring injury.