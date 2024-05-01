Gophers guard Cam Christie, already testing NBA Draft process, enters transfer portal

Well, any hopes the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team and its fans had of freshman standout Cam Christie returning for his sophomore season are quickly fading.

Three weeks after the program announced the star guard is testing the NBA Draft process, KSTP Sports has confirmed that Christie is also entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6 guard made an immediate impact for the Maroon and Gold, ranking second no the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 39.1 from three in over 30 minutes per game.

Of the 33 games Christie played in this past season, he scored in double digits in 21 contests.

While several other players entered the transfer portal since the season ended, Christie’s loss certainly stings more than most of the others.

The Gophers are hoping to build off last season’s successes and 10th-place finish in the conference.