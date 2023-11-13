Gophers coach Fleck reviews loss at Purdue and looks ahead to matchup with No. 1 Ohio State

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck met with reporters on Monday to review the loss at Purdue and look ahead to Saturday afternoon’s game at No. 1 Ohio State.

Minnesota needs one more win to become bowl eligible. After Saturday’s game at Columbus, the Gophers host Wisconsin on Nov. 25. The Gophers could make a bowl game if they finish with five wins based on their APR score (Academic Progress Report).

RB Devin Mockobee and RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. added some punch to Purdue’s ground game Saturday vs. the Gophers. QB Hudson Card took advantage, delivering his most efficient game of the season.

Mockobee and Tracy became the first Boilermakers rushers to each top 100 yards in a game since 2018, Card matched his career high with three TD passes and Purdue rolled past Minnesota 49-30 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Minnesota (5-5, 3-4) lost its second straight and possibly any hope of winning the Big Ten West. After beating Iowa (No. 22 CFP) on Oct. 21, they were tied for first. Now, they trail the Hawkeyes by two with two games remaining and still needing another win to become bowl eligible.

Kickoff Saturday in Columbus is set for 3 p.m. Central.

The Associated Press contributed to this report