Gophers football moves full speed ahead in fall camp

The Gophers football program is in their second week of fall camp and continued to ramp up workouts Tuesday morning inside Huntington Bank Stadium.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from P.J. Fleck, Max Brosmer and Jah Joyner***

Tuesday’s practice was the second camp practice open to the media, P.J. Fleck told reporters after practice that Wednesday will be a double walk through practice.

“Week two is about taking the floor and raising the floor,” Fleck told reporters while describing the effort he and his staff are taking to figure out the depth chart heading into the season.

The Gophers open their season on Thursday, August 29, against North Carolina and Huntington Bank Stadium