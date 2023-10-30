Gophers coach Fleck reviews win over Michigan State and looks ahead to game Saturday vs. Illinois

Minnesota’s Jordan Nubin began Saturday with just 15 career rushing attempts. He had 18 in the first half alone against Michigan State.

The third-year player became the fifth Minnesota running back since 2000 to carry the ball at least 40 times in a game, according to Sportradar. He piled up 204 yards and two touchdowns on a national season-high 40 runs in a 27-12 win.

Sean Tyler started at running back for the Gophers but fumbled on his first carry. Nubin entered on the second possession, and Tyler got just one more attempt.

Illinois’ Chase Brown, who had 41 attempts against the Gophers last season, was the previous FBS player with 40 carries.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck touched on Nubin and many other topics during his normal Monday news conference.

The Gophers host Illinois this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report