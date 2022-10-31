Gophers football coach Fleck reviews win over Rutgers and looks ahead to Nebraska

By KSTP Sports

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck spoke with the media Monday morning on campus.

Topics discussed: the resounding victory over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, thoughts on the 2023 schedule, and facing Nebraska this week.

***Click the video box above to watch Fleck’s Monday news conference***

The Gophers play at Nebraska Saturday at 11 a.m. Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson (hand) is doubtful. So if he doesn’t play, it’ll be a big break for the Gophers.

The Gophers are early two touchdown favorites.