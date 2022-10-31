Gophers football coach Fleck reviews win over Rutgers and looks ahead to Nebraska

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck spoke with the media Monday morning on campus.

Topics discussed: the resounding victory over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, thoughts on the 2023 schedule, and facing Nebraska this week.

***Click the video box above to watch Fleck’s Monday news conference***

The Gophers play at Nebraska Saturday at 11 a.m. Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson (hand) is doubtful. So if he doesn’t play, it’ll be a big break for the Gophers.

The Gophers are early two touchdown favorites.