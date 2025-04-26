Gophers’ Ersery drafted in 2nd round by Houston Texans

University of Minnesota offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery heard his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday. Minnesota’s All-American tackle was selected in the second round with the 48th overall pick by the Houston Texans.

Ersery is the third Gopher offensive lineman to be drafted in the last four years, as he joins John Michael Schmitz (second round to the New York Giants in 2023) and Daniel Faalele (fourth round to the Baltimore Ravens in 2022). Prior to Faalele, Minnesota last had an offensive lineman drafted in 2006 when both Greg Eslinger and Mark Setterstrom were selected.

The last time Minnesota had three offensive lineman drafted in a four-year span or less was in 2001-02 when Matt Anderle was drafted in the sixth round in 2022 and Ben Hamilton and Adam Haayer were drafted in the fourth and sixth rounds in 2001, respectively.

With Ersery going in the second round, Minnesota has now had a first or second round pick in six straight drafts (2020-25). The last time that happened was 1940-45. Minnesota has also now had at least one draft pick in the last seven drafts (2019-25). The last time that happened was 2002-08.

Ersery is the 17th Gopher drafted who played for head coach P.J. Fleck and he is the 281st Gopher drafted all-time. The last Minnesota player drafted by the Texans was Dominique Barber in 2008.

Ersery played at Minnesota from 2020-24 and he started the final 38 games of his career at left tackle. He was named the 2024 Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and was honored as an All-American as a senior by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Ersery gave up just one sack and one quarterback hit in 398 opportunities during the 2024 season. Ersery also competed in the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.