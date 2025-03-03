Gophers confirm that star Mara Braun’s season is over

With a medical redshirt available, Gophers star guard Mara Braun’s season is over. Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit spoke at length Monday about Braun’s situation.

Braun broke a bone in her right foot in November, the same injury that occurred the season prior.

“It’s hard to have the same injury and be out in back-to-back seasons. It’s a credit to her character and her support system that she’s done an amazing job of not making it about her,” Plitzuweit said.

The 13-seed Gophers, without Braun, open Big Ten Tournament play Wednesday in Indianapolis vs. 12-seed Washington at 2:30 p.m.

If Minnesota defeats the Huskies, they would take on 5-ssed Michigan at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Gophers are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. In other words, Wednesday is just about a must-win game.

The Gophers finished 8-10 in the Big Ten regular season, losing last week to Washington and Michigan State.