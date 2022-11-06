Gophers complete sweep of Notre Dame with 3-0 win

Justen Close stopped all 21 shots he faced as the 3rd-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team defeated No. 12 Notre Dame 3-0 Saturday night in Minneapolis.

After a scoreless first period, Jaxon Nelson got the Gophers on the board with 9:45 remaining in the second period. Matthew Knies followed that up with a power-play goal later in the second period. Logan Cooley added an empty-net goal with :03 left on the clock in the third.

The Gophers have a quick turnaround with Penn State coming to town for a Thursday, Friday series at 3M Arena at Mariucci.