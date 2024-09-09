Gophers coach Fleck reviews blowout win over FCS Rhode Island and looks ahead to Nevada

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, on Monday morning. He reviewed the 48-0 win over FCS opponent Rhode Island and looked ahead to this week’s matchup vs. Nevada.

QB Max Brosmer passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns in just three quarters as Minnesota routed FCS opponent Rhode Island. Brosmer, a graduate transfer who led the FCS in passing yards per game last year at New Hampshire, completed 24 of 30 passes and helped the Gophers dominate the time of possession by a 2-to-1 margin.

Darius Taylor, Minnesota’s leading rusher last year who sat out the season opener with a hamstring injury, rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 48 yards.

Minnesota’s defense held the Rams to 135 total yards and forced four turnovers.

The Gophers are now 1-1. They host Nevada on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.