Gophers center Schmitz a semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi Award

University of Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz continues to be recognized for his outstanding play this season.

Wednesday, he was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, which is given to an offensive or defensive lineman who not only has outstanding performance and ability, but also best exemplifies the character and discipline of Vince Lombardi.

Schmitz anchors Minnesota’s offensive line, which has given up only seven sacks this season, tied for the sixth-fewest in the country.

He’s been recognized by several outlets and award watch lists already this season, including the Outland Trophy and Rimington Award.

The other semifinalists are: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State; Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Jalen Carter, Georgia; Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC and Darnell Wright, Tennessee.

The four finalists will be announced on Nov. 17 with the winner unveiled on Dec. 7.