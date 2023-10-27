Gophers Basketball Media Day, Oct. 27: Parker Fox ready to go after missing last two seasons

After missing two seasons with two different knee injuries, forward Parker Fox is ready to make his Gophers debut. The Mahtomedi native missed last year with a right knee injury. That was after he missed the 2021-2022 season with a left knee injury.

Fox played three seasons at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and was selected as a Division II All-American his final year. Fox averaged 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game and shot 64.4% from the field as a junior for the Wolves.

KSTP Sports caught up with Fox and many of his teammates at Friday’s Media Day.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Parker Fox, Dawson Garcia, Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne, Jack Wilson, Elijah Hawkins, and Kristupas Keinys***

The Gophers played a “secret” scrimmage last weekend at Colorado State, losing by double-digits. Context: that exhibition was used to explore with different lineups. In other words, there wasn’t a goal to win.

The Gophers play an exhibition next Thursday at Williams Arena vs. D-III Macalester. The season opener is Nov. 6 vs. Bethune Cookman at the Barn.

Forward Dawson Garcia is back and he led Minnesota in both scoring and rebounding last year when he averaged 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.