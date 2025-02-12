Gophers baseball set to open season in Texas this weekend

Season number one under new head baseball coach, Ty McDevitt is about to get underway as the Gophers travel to Houston to play three-game series against the University of Houston.

Head coach Ty McDevitt is entering his first season as the Gopher baseball skipper. McDevitt previously served as the ‘U’ pitching coach from 2019-2024 and volunteer assistant from 2017-2018.

McDevitt takes over after the retirement of long-time coach John Anderson’s 43 years at the helm of the program.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Ty McDevitt on the upcoming season***

The first game of three in Houston is Friday at 6:30 p.m. televised on ESPN+.

(Gophers Athletics contributed info to this article.)



