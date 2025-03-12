Gopher women’s hockey enters Elite Eight with chance to stay home throughout NCAA run

The Gophers women’s hockey team hosts Colgate in the NCAA Quarterfinal round Saturday at Ridder Arena. If they advance, the Gophers would stay on home ice for the Frozen Four.

That’s something they’ve been well aware of all winter long.

Click the video box on this page to watch Gopher captain Abbey Murphy and head coach Brad Frost discuss their upcoming NCAA Quarterfinal against Colgate and the potential to play the Frozen Four on home ice at Ridder Arena

The Gophers finished runners-up in the Big Ten Conference tournament, losing when #1-seed and nationally #1-ranked Wisconsin scored the game-winning goal with 25-seconds left in the championship game.

The Gophers ended up 4th in the national Pairwise Rankings that determine NCAA Tournament seeding. That gave them the home game in the Quarterfinal round against 5-seed Colgate at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Three of the four seeded teams hosting NCAA Quarterfinals this weekend are Big Ten teams: #1 Wisconsin, #3 Ohio State and #4 Minnesota. 3-seed Cornell is the only team outside the Big Ten hosting.

The Frozen Four plays semifinals at Ridder Arena on Friday, March 21st, with the NCAA Championship on March 23rd at 3:00p.m. CT.

The NCAA Tournament begins with first round games on Thursday. The Gophers and the four other teams seeded in the top five all earned byes into the NCAA Quarterfinal round.