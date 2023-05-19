Gopher Softball opens 10th straight NCAA postseason appearance Friday

Pease, DenHartog, and Krapf prepare to travel to Seattle, Washington

Gopher Softball is making the program’s 10th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

They begin their Regional Tournament against McNeese State in Seattle on Friday.

Click the video box above to watch Gopher Softball players Autumn Pease, Natalie DenHartog and Taylor Krapf preview their trip to the NCAA Regional in Seattle – and click the video box below for comments from head coach Piper Ritter

The other two teams in the Seattle Regional are host Washington and Northern Colorado.

Click here to see the entire 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket