Gopher Men’s Hockey Big Ten schedule released for 2024-25 season

As the University of Minnesota men’s hockey season quickly approaches, the Golden Gophers now know their conference schedule.

The Big Ten released the schedule on Wednesday. Their games against conference foes will feature a double-round-robin format, with each team playing a home and an away series with the other six conference members, for a total of 12 home and 12 away matchups.

Big Ten play will open on November 1 for the Maroon and Gold, following three weekends of non-conference action.

Their first opponent will be Penn State in Dinkyrown for a two-game series. The Gophers will then travel to Wisconsin the next weekend, where the Border Battle rivalry reignites at the Kohl Center.

Season tickets for Minnesota men’s hockey in 2024-25 are now on sale, while single-game, group and mini-plan tickets will be available on September 5.

