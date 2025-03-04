Gopher men’s basketball preps for Senior Night, rivalry clash w/ Wisconsin

A last-second win in Nebraska has the Gopher men’s basketball team in position but – as of Tuesday afternoon – not assured of a spot in the Big Ten Tournament. An upset over Wisconsin at home on Wednesday’s Senior Night could do it.

Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with Gophers head coach Ben Johnson and seniors Parker Fox and Lu’Cye Patterson, who will be honored as part of Senior Night ceremony Wednesday night at Williams Arena

The Gophers come off their thrilling win in Nebraska to host the archrival Badgers in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

They close the season Saturday at Rutgers – another team in a crowded mix of six teams playing for the last five spots in the Big Ten Tournament.

Big Ten Standings as of 5pm on Tuesday, March 4th:

LINK TO LIVE BIG TEN STANDINGS