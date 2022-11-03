Shorthanded Gopher men’s hoops handles St Olaf in preseason warmup

Despite leading scorer Jamison Battle, star transfer Dawson Garcia and highly-touted freshman Braeden Carrington all sitting out due to varying injuries, Gopher men’s basketball won the lone exhibition game of their preseason beating St. Olaf 71-55 on Wednesday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights from Gopher men’s basketball’s exhibition game against St Olaf

A slow start by the Gophers allowed St Olaf to take a 7-point first half lead, but Joshua Ola-Joseph helped the Gophers rally. Ola-Joseph scored 12 first half points, ending up with a team-high 4 in the game.

St Olaf’s Kobe Kirk also scored 14.

Tied 31-31 at halftime, the Gophers outscored St. Olaf 40-21 in the second half.

The Gophers open the 2022-23 season MOnday night at Williams Arena against Western Michigan.