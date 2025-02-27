Gopher hockey preview: Women open postseason vs Minn. St, Men try to hold first in B1G

Plenty to play for this weekend as the Gopher hockey teams hit the ice.

The women open the postseason with a best-of-three WCHA First Round quarterfinal series against Minnesota State.

The men travel to Penn State – arguably the hottest team in men’s college hockey lately – trying to defend a two-point lead on Michigan State for the Big Ten Conference lead.

Click the video box above to watch interviews with Gopher men’s hockey head coach Bob Motzko and players Brody Lamb and Mike Koster, and click the video box below (or swipe on the mobile app) to watch interviews with head coach Brad Frost and forward Natalie Mlynkova

For the women, it’s a rematch of last year’s WCHA playoff opener. Minnesota State beat the Gophers in Game 1 last year, forcing the Gophers to come back and win two in a row to advance.

The men reeled Michigan State in and passed them for the conference lead by earning points in 10 of their last 11 and 11 of the last 13 games.