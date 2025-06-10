Gopher Greeks reach NCAA Track & Field championships

If NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t already own the nickname “Greek Freak”, the Gophers men’s track & field team would have a pair of athletes who deserve that moniker.

Kostas Zaltos and Angelos Mantzouranis both came to the University of Minnesota from Greece, and both are freakishly strong. Zaltos and Mantzouranis qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw and will compete in Oregon later this week.

“The results are talking by themselves,” Zaltos said. “We are already doing the best.”

Zaltos, a senior, captured his fourth Big Ten title this year, further cementing his legacy as one of the most decorated throwers in Gopher history. Meanwhile, Mantzouranis, a rising underclassman, has quickly made a name for himself, breaking records and pushing Zaltos in every practice.

“I’m in a good physical spot,” Mantzouranis said. “I feel really good. I’m just looking for something better.”

Though only one can claim the national title, the two are used to competing against each other — it happens every day in training.

“I can’t catch a breath with him,” Zaltos said. “Even if I have a very good throw, I know he can top it with a better one.”

“I push him in the weight room, he pushes me in the throws,” Mantzouranis added. “We both benefit from it.”

Their practice field bears the marks of their battles — divots from hammer after hammer — but the pair still chase down every throw themselves.

“We’re getting our steps in,” Zaltos joked. “It’s good for our heart.”

As the NCAA Championships approach, the Gophers’ Greek duo will look to bring home top honors — even if it means one must edge out the other.