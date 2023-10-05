Gopher football’s 2024-28 Big Ten opponents announced, will host USC next year

With four Pac-12 teams set to join the Big Ten next year, the conference has announced each team’s opponents for the next five years.

When USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join the Big Ten, the conference will have 18 members and its football divisions will be eliminated.

Instead, the conference created the 2024-2028 schedule so that every school plays each conference opponent at least twice — once at home, once on the road — in a five-year cycle, while keeping the conference slate at nine games for each team.

Of course, some teams will play each other more regularly thanks to being considered “protected rivalry games.” That includes the Minnesota-Wisconsin and Minnesota-Iowa matchups.

Of the four new Big Ten members, the Gophers football team will play USC and UCLA next season, hosting USC while traveling to UCLA. The Gophers aren’t scheduled to face Oregon until a road matchup in 2025 while Washington doesn’t appear on the schedule until the Gophers travel there in 2026.

After USC next year, Minnesota will host UCLA for the first time in 2026, Washington in 2027 and Oregon in 2028.

Check out the Gophers’ full list of Big Ten opponents for the next five years below. Dates for each will be released at later times.

2024

Home

Iowa

Maryland

Penn State

USC

Away

Illinois

Michigan

Rutgers

UCLA

Wisconsin

2025

Home

Michigan State

Nebraska

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Away

Iowa

Northwestern

Ohio State

Oregon

2026

Home

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

UCLA

Away

Indiana

Penn State

Purdue

Washington

Wisconsin

2027

Home

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio State

Washington

Wisconsin

Away

Iowa

Maryland

Nebraska

USC

2028

Home

Iowa

Maryland

Nebraska

Oregon

Away

Michigan State

Ohio State

Rutgers

UCLA

Wisconsin