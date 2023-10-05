Gopher football’s 2024-28 Big Ten opponents announced, will host USC next year
With four Pac-12 teams set to join the Big Ten next year, the conference has announced each team’s opponents for the next five years.
When USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join the Big Ten, the conference will have 18 members and its football divisions will be eliminated.
Instead, the conference created the 2024-2028 schedule so that every school plays each conference opponent at least twice — once at home, once on the road — in a five-year cycle, while keeping the conference slate at nine games for each team.
Of course, some teams will play each other more regularly thanks to being considered “protected rivalry games.” That includes the Minnesota-Wisconsin and Minnesota-Iowa matchups.
Of the four new Big Ten members, the Gophers football team will play USC and UCLA next season, hosting USC while traveling to UCLA. The Gophers aren’t scheduled to face Oregon until a road matchup in 2025 while Washington doesn’t appear on the schedule until the Gophers travel there in 2026.
After USC next year, Minnesota will host UCLA for the first time in 2026, Washington in 2027 and Oregon in 2028.
Check out the Gophers’ full list of Big Ten opponents for the next five years below. Dates for each will be released at later times.
2024
Home
Iowa
Maryland
Penn State
USC
Away
Illinois
Michigan
Rutgers
UCLA
Wisconsin
2025
Home
Michigan State
Nebraska
Purdue
Rutgers
Wisconsin
Away
Iowa
Northwestern
Ohio State
Oregon
2026
Home
Iowa
Michigan
Northwestern
UCLA
Away
Indiana
Penn State
Purdue
Washington
Wisconsin
2027
Home
Illinois
Indiana
Ohio State
Washington
Wisconsin
Away
Iowa
Maryland
Nebraska
USC
2028
Home
Iowa
Maryland
Nebraska
Oregon
Away
Michigan State
Ohio State
Rutgers
UCLA
Wisconsin