Golden Knights find a spark with a new top line as they prepare to host the Wild in Game 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy made numerous changes in Saturday’s 4-3 victory at Minnesota, including pairing centers Jack Eichel and William Karlsson with wing Pavel Dorofeyev on their top line.

That line was so effective that Cassidy kept them together in Monday morning’s practice, making it likely the trio will stay together when Vegas hosts the Wild on Tuesday night. The series is 2-2.

That new line had 12 scoring chances compared to three against, according to Natural Stat Trick, and outshot the Wild 4-2. Minnesota did outscore the line 1-0, but Cassidy said the key is looking for scoring chances.

Eichel led the Golden Knights this season with 94 points and Dorofeyev was the team’s leading goal scorer with 35. Karlsson produced nine goals and 20 assists.

“Karl’s such a great player,” Eichel said. “He’s super easy to play with. Obviously, we know what Pav brings and his ability to score and shoot the puck and make plays. I thought we did a good job of getting some looks off the cycle and creating some offense and trying to keep them off the scoresheet as well.”

Eichel didn’t get on the scoresheet the first three games, but finally made it there in Game 4 with an assist. He also tied Shea Theodore with a team-high six shots on goal in that game and had another seven that missed or were blocked.

Cassidy pointed to Jonathan Marchessault getting off to a similar slow scoring start two years ago before he went on to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP when the Golden Knights captured the Stanley Cup.

“I thought (Eichel’s) game elevated,” Cassidy said. “In Game 4, you could tell in the second or third period. He’s more vocal. He’s being a little more physical in the battles. I have no issue with Jack at all. He’s the victim of some bad luck in terms of the plus-minus side. He’s always been a plus player here, so I’m not going to read too much into that number (minus-7).

“Things can change. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way early and you’ve got to help the team, and that’s what we’re asking Jack. Yeah, he’s a driver and that’s going to bother him if it’s talked about, and it will be talked about. We’re here every day and we see what he’s doing, and that’s why we switched it up a little bit to see if that could help.”

