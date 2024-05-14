Gobert, McDaniels preview Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 5 after shoot-around at Ball Arena

KSTP Sports is with the Timberwolves in Denver ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 5 vs. the Nuggets. The series is tied at two games apiece. In NBA history when a series is tied at two, the winner of Game 5 goes on to advance 83 percent of the time. In other words, Game 5 will go a long way in determining who advances to the West Finals.

We spoke with center Rudy Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels after shoot-around.

***Click the video box above to watch Gobert and McDaniels preview Game 5***

Game 5 will start around 9:40 p.m. Central. Game 6 Thursday at Target Center is set for 7:30 p.m.