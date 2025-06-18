Goaltender Maddie Rooney agrees to 3-year extension with Minnesota Frost

Maddie Rooney, goaltender for the back-to-back PWHL champions Minnesota Frost, will stay in her home state for another three seasons.

The new contract, announced on Wednesday, will have Rooney return to play with the Frost for the 2025-26 season and remain with the team until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Details on the contact itself were not made public by the organization; she joins nine other players under contract with the Frost, including fellow goaltender Nicole Hensley.

“Maddie has again and again proven herself to be an elite goaltender in the PWHL,” said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. “Keeping our goaltending tandem together for next season was a priority because they have been so crucial to our success.”

Rooney has been with the Frost since the beginning, signing a two-year deal in the league’s inaugural season when the team was still called Minnesota PWHL.

Since then, Rooney has amassed 13 wins, four shutouts, a career 2.08 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 29 regular-season appearances.

In two playoff runs, Rooney has contributed to eight wins, two shutouts, a 1.46 GAA and .939 SV% in 10 appearances; she is also the goaltender with the most shutouts in the PWHL, with six total in regular and postseason play.

“It’s been such an honor to play professional hockey in my home state these past two seasons,” said Rooney. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue my career in front of the best fans, friends and family. Can’t wait to get started next season, go Frost!”

The Minnesota Frost will now look towards the upcoming 2025 PWHL draft after they lost two players to expansion franchises, PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle.

Defender of the Year finalists Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques were snagged during the expansion process, which allowed the team to protect four players instead of the standard three.

The Frost will have the sixth overall selection with six draft picks. The draft is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, in Ottawa, Canada.