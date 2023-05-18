Scoop podcast, ep. 416: Wolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor

Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson has a one-on-one conversation with Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor regarding both teams and their personnel.

On the Lynx, Taylor was asked about rookie Diamond Miller’s ceiling, what the expectations are for this year, and much more!

On the Wolves, Taylor touched on the Karl-Anthony Towns trade chatter, the job coach Chris Finch did this season, the future of president of operations Tim Connelly, and much more!

The Lynx open their 25th season on Friday at Target Center vs. Chicago.

