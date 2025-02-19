Girls State Hockey: Unprecedented “fourpeat” alive w/ Warroad quarterfinal win over Marshall

Warroad remains on course to make Girls Hockey history in Minnesota.

The No. 3-seeded Warriors, aiming to become the first program in Minnesota State High School League girls hockey history to win four consecutive championships, opened with a 4-0 victory over No. 6 Marshall in the Class A quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

Click the video frame on this page to watch highlights of Warroad vs Marshall in the Class A Girls State Hockey Quarterfinals

Sophomore forward Jaylie French had a goal and an assist while junior forward Emmie Hardwick, junior forward Linnea Harren and senior defender Katy Comstock added single tallies to give the Warriors (25-3-0) its 18th consecutive victory.

Warroad, a five-time Class A champion, has not lost since consecutive losses to Andover and Moorhead, both Class AA schools, in mid-December.

Junior goal Payton Rolli made nine saves in preserving a shutout.

Marshall (22-4-2), which opened the season with a 14-game winning streak is making its fourth trip to the state tournament and first since 2018.

Material in this report was provided by the Minnesota State High School League