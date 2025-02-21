Girls State Hockey: Top-seeded Edina holds off Farmington 3-1 in AA quarterfinals

Cate McCoy scored two goals as No. 1 seed Edina’s 39-8 shots advantage eventually paid off in a 3-1 win over No. 8 seed Farmington in a Girls Hockey State Tournament Class AA quarterfinal game Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Farmington’s Taylor Risch scored almost midway through the third period to bring the Tigers within a goal of the reigning state champion Hornets, but McCoy found an empty net with 40 seconds to go to wrap up the win for Edina.

McCoy opened the scoring at the 5:41 mark of the second period, then Lorelai Nelson doubled the lead with 10:38 to play in the third.

Farmington goalie Addison Moudry made 36 saves.

Up next: Edina takes on the winner of Thursday’s late game between Holy Family Catholic and Moorhead in a Friday semifinal. Farmington will face the loser in the consolation round at TRIA Rink.