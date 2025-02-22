Girls State Hockey: Top-seeded Dodge County tops Holy Angels in Class A semifinals

Dodge County could be on the verge of three monikers that will define their 2024-2025 Girls Hockey Season: Spoilers, Champions and Pioneers.

The top-seeded Wildcats earned themselves a spot in the Class A championship game for the second consecutive season with a convincing 4-1 victory over No. 5 Holy Angels in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

Senior forward Norah Carstensen, sophomore defender Maysie Koch and junior forward Zoe Heimer had a goal and an assist each to send the Wildcats (23-3-2) to their ninth consecutive victory, but more importantly, a return trip to the Class A championship game where they will face No. 3 Warroad in a rematch of the 2024 title game.

Dodge County, a co-op of Kasson-Mantorville and Byron, could become the first team from south of the Twin Cities to win a Girls Hockey Championship.

If they do prevail in the Class A title game, they will play the spoilers in Warroad’s quest to become the first girls hockey team to win four consecutive championships.

“I think we’ve been looking forward to this all season,” Dodge County junior defender Alexa Van Straaten said. “After we lost in the championship game last year, we all came together as a group and after going to the state tournament, we all knew that we could make it back and have another run. So, all season we’ve been focused on this, our main goal.”

The Wildcats zipped to a three-goal lead into the second period and weren’t pressed after that. Dodge County held a modest lead in shots on goal throughout, finishing with a 29-21 advantage, but still played with poise in puck possession.

Holy Angels (19-7-3) avoided a shutout on a goal from senior forward Taylor Lesnar scored midway through the third period. But the Wildcats quickly answered on a goal from Koch to set the score.

Junior goalie Ida Huber made 25 saves for Dodge County, including 12 in the third period.