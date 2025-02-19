Girls State Hockey: Orono rolls past Fergus Falls in Class A Quarters

Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class A field of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Hockey State Tournament for the second consecutive season, opened this current year’s event in similar fashion to 2024.

Junior forward Maddy Kimbrel scored three goals while senior forward Zoe Lopez scored two goals and assisted on three others to power Orono to a 9-0 victory over Fergus Falls in the opening Class A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

Kimbrel nearly had a pure hat trick in the final minutes of the first period and into the second, but instead, ninth-grade forward Gabrielle Lopez sandwiched in a tally with 4:32 elapsed in the second period to give the Spartans (20-5-3) a four-goal advantage.

Kimbrel completed her hat trick on Orono’s next goal nearly six minutes later.

In 2024, the Spartans opened the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Willmar. One game later, Orono was defeated 4-2 by No. 2 Dodge County. The Spartans ultimately placed third.

