Girls State Hockey: Holy Family tops Moorhead 3-1 in tourney debut

A pair of second-period breakaway goals helped make Holy Family Catholic’s Girls Hockey State Tournament debut a winning one Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Addy Cowan converted a short-handed opener 6:20 into the second, then Josie Linn doubled the lead just over seven minutes later.

No. 4 seed Moorhead got back in it with 5:47 left when Addie Moos scored, but the fifth-seeded Fire sealed the win when Angela Cody scored on an empty net with 40 seconds to go.

Cowan and Casey Cronin tallied assists for Holy Family Catholic. Kayla Swartout made 16 saves.

Moorhead goalie Taylor Kressin had 32 saves. Addie Salvevold and Kendall Lund picked up assists on the Spuds’ goal.

Up next: Holy Family Catholic (22-7) takes on No. 1 seed Edina in Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinal. Moorhead (20-8-1) will play a consolation game at TRIA Rink against Farmington with a 3 p.m. start time Friday.