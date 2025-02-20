Girls State Hockey: Holy Angels scores twice in third to edge Proctor/Hermantown 2-0 in Class A Quarters

After 34 minutes of scoreless hockey, Academy of Holy Angels needed only 47 seconds of the third period to break through in the final Class A quarterfinal of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Hockey State Tournament.

Marissa Jung scored what proved to the game-winning goal for the fourth-seeded Stars against No. 5 seed Proctor/Hermantown on a centering pass from Genevieve Nelson following a Mirage turnover.

RELATED: 2025 Girls State Hockey Tournament Central

Jung doubled Academy of Holy Angels’ lead with 9:29 remaining from just about the same spot on the ice, assisted this time by Taylor Lesnar.

Zoe Rimstad made 34 saves in the 2-0 shutout victory.

Neelah McLeod had 22 saves for Proctor/Hermantown.

Up next: Academy of Holy Angels (19-6-3) will take on No. 1 seed Dodge County (22-3-2) in a semifinal game at 1 p.m. Friday. Proctor/Hermantown will face River Lakes (20-7-1) in a consolation game at 3 p.m. Thursday at TRIA Rink.

RELATED: Watch the 2025 Girls State Hockey Tournament

Material in this report was provided by the Minnesota State High School League