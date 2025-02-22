Girls State Hockey: Edina returns to Class AA title game with 1-0 shutout over Holy Family

Championship Saturday will have a familiar look to it on the final day of the 2024-2025 season.

Edina made that the case with a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Holy Family Catholic in the Class AA semifinals of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Hockey State Tournament on Friday, Feb. 21.

Junior forward Cate McCoy scored the only goal the top-seeded Hornets (25-3-1) would need in the first minute of the third period to send them to a championship game rematch with No. 3 Hill-Murray for the big-school crown.

That will follow a rematch in the Class A championship as well when top-seeded Dodge County meets up again with No. 3 Warroad. With victories, it would be a second consecutive big-school championship for Edina and a state-record fourth title for Warroad.

Before Edina could shift gears to think about a third meeting with Hill-Murray this season, the Hornets had to turn away Holy Family Catholic (22-8-0), which was making its state tournament debut.

McCoy broke a scoreless tie through two periods when, camped in front of the goal, she deflected a blast by sophomore Libby Moe from just above the left circle. It was Edina’s 19th shot on goal to that point. Holy Family Catholic had been able to muster just five.

It was Edina’s second victory over Holy Family Catholic this season. The other came in a 4-2 win in mid-December. The Hornets also have two victories over Hill-Murray this season. The first was a 6-3 win early in the season and then a 6-0 shutout to open the new year calendar.