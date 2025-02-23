Girls State Hockey: Dodge County beats Warroad 4-3 in overtime to claim first state title

As the agonizing seconds dragged on during a video review at the denouement of the Class A Girls Hockey championship game on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Xcel Energy Center, emotions carried the weight of the moment.

Was the apparent goal scored by Dodge County with 1:03 remaining in overtime going to stand? Ask its fans and their reactions were clear that it would.

Warroad, meanwhile, watched in wrought agony, fearing the worst, that their quest for history and a fourth consecutive championship had been dashed in an astonishing way.

All eyes were on the two officials that were conferring with video officials. The anticipation and tension were palpable. After what felt like an eternity, referee Maria Gherardi strapped on her helmet, skated out a few strides and blew her whistle.

It was the officials’ mechanic that Dodge County coveted and Warroad dreaded: She sold the call with an authoritative motion toward center ice. The goal was approved and the Wildcats were the owners of a 4-3 victory.

A thunderous celebration erupted for Dodge County as it became the first girls hockey program south of the Twin Cities to win a state championship. The heartbreak and tears on the other bench were just as visible.

Junior forward Zoe Heimer scored two goals, including the biggest one in southern Minnesota history, to give the top-seeded Wildcats a measure of revenge in defeating No. 3 Warroad. A year ago, the Warriors defeated Dodge County to become one of four girls hockey programs to win three consecutive crowns.

Heimer scored what would be determined as the deciding goal during a scramble in a crowded crease. Even though Warroad came away with the puck, Heimer knew that the puck had crossed the goal line. With a wave of her finger, she urged for a video review for validation. She had poked the puck in after a rebound by sophomore forward Maysie Koch, which had bounced off the right pipe.

Extra-session dramatics didn’t seem to be in the script when the Wildcats held a 3-1 lead with nine minutes remaining in regulation time. But that narrative changed quickly when Warroad scored twice in a frenzied 39-second span on goals from junior defender Vivienne Marcowke.

Dodge County built its first lead of the contest with 90 seconds elapsed in the second period. During a surge in the Warroad zone, junior defender Kylie Meyer scored her 12th goal of the season after gobbling up a long rebound and firing a wrister through traffic and past Warroad junior goalie Payton Rolli.

Earlier, the Wildcats climbed into a 1-all deadlock with 2:06 left in the first period. With all sorts of congestion in front of the Warroad goal, Heimer delivered a long backhand rebound. She had originated the play just seconds earlier on a short-range shot.

Thirty-three seconds prior to Dodge County’s equalizer, Warroad opened the scoring when junior forward Taylor Reece outraced two defenders and fired a shot into the left side of the Dodge County goal past junior goalie Ida Huber.

Although Warroad trailed on the scoreboard after two periods, the Warriors had a significant territorial advantage by outshooting the Wildcats 26-10.

Third place: Orono, the No. 2 seed to open the Class A tournament, erupted for four goals in the third period to post a 6-2 victory over Holy Angels in the third-place game at the Xcel Energy Center. Senior forward Zoe Lopez scored three goals and assisted on another for the Spartans (21-6-3), who fired 42 shots on goal. Senior forwards Anya Anderson and Calli Holmes each had a goal for the Stars (19-8-3).

Consolation: Junior forward Mylie Chesley and sophomore defender Avery Milbridge scored first period goals to send Proctor/Hermantown to a 2-1 victory over Marshall in the consolation final at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center. The Mirage finished the season 22-7-1. Sophomore Brooklyn Mauch scored the lone goal for Marshall (23-5-2) with 22 seconds left in the first period.