Girls State Hockey: 7-seed Rosemount earns 1st State win upsetting 2-seed Centennial/SLP in AA Quarterfinal

After first-round exits in each of their their first three trips to the Girls State Hockey Tournament, 7-seed Rosemount upset 2-seed Centennial / Spring Lake Park 3-2 for the program’s first-ever win at State.

The win moves Rosemount into the Class AA State Semifinal to be played Friday against the winner of the second quarterfinal between Hill-Murray and Andover.

Rosemount is in their third straight State Tournament appearance, and third in a row. Their first State appearance in 2011 saw them lose to Edina. They’d lost to Andover each of the last two seasons.



Game recap via the Minnesota State High School League:

Rosemount became the answer to a trivia question on Thursday, Feb. 20 following the first Class AA quarterfinal game of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Hockey State Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

In the first year of seeding the full field, the No. 7-seeded Irish faced the unenviable task of facing No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park. Rosemount, the Section 3AA champion, accepted the challenge en route to a 3-2 upset victory.

With no upsets recorded on Day 1 during the Class A quarterfinals on Wednesday, the Irish (22-7-0) became the first team to topple a higher-seeded team.

Senior forward Annalee Holzer played a part in all three Rosemount goals, scoring two and assisting on the other. Her even-strength goal with 2:21 remaining in regulation time gave the Irish a two-goal lead that stood for their 10th consecutive victory.

Earlier, senior defender Sophie Stramel broke a scoreless deadlock early in the second period and Holzer made it a two-goal advantage four minutes later.

Sophomore forward Grace Laager twice pulled the Cougars (26-3-0) to within a goal. Her even-strength goal at 10:47 pulled Centennial to just a one-goal deficit at 2-1. But Holzer restored the two-goal advantage.

Laager scored again with 38 seconds left in regulation, but the Cougars could not complete the comeback. The loss snapped a 12-game Centennial winning streak.

Up next: Rosemount advances to the Class AA semifinals on Friday night to play either No. 3 Hill-Murray or No. 6 Andover. Centennial/Spring Lake Park moves into the consolation round at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center to face the loser of those two teams.

