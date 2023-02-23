Girls State Hockey: Edina blanks Lakeville North in AA Quarterfinals

Edina (22-4-2) recorded its 12th shutout of the 2022-23 season during its 6-0 victory over Lakeville North (21-8) in the first round of the Class AA Girls Hockey State Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Hornets’ Uma Corniea made 12 saves in goal to gain the win in the game, which saw Edina outshoot Lakeville North 29-12. Edina also took advantage of its special teams play as it went 2-of-2 on the power play, scored a shorthanded goal and was 4-of-4 on the penalty kill.

Lorelai Nelson got things rolling for Edina at the 8:42 mark of the first period with an unassisted shorthanded goal. Nelson forced a turnover at the Lakeville North blue line, drove the puck into the zone, took the goalie wide and found the open net on the left side to make it 1-0.

The Hornets pushed their lead to 2-0 with a slick goal from Hannah Halverson at 9:36 of the first period. She connected on a wrist shot from the right circle with assists from Taylor Porthan and Sami Hankinson.

In the second period, Edina made it 3-0 with a power play goal by Ellie Chapman at 10:30. Chapman lit the lamp with a backhander that was set up by a shot from the blue line by Tori Anderson with the second assist going to Halverson.

Halverson added her second goal of the day at 3:02 of the third period with an assist from Cate McCoy. The Hornets continued their third period push with a power play goal at 4:10 by Chapman. She was assisted on her second goal of the game by Anderson and Nelson. Just over a minute later, Edina’s McCoy scored at 5:20 with an assist by Lauren Zawoyski to make the final tally 6-0.

Edina will move forward in the championship bracket and will play Andover in the semifinal game at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Xcel Energy Center. Lakeville North will continue its season with a game against Rosemount in the consolation bracket at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. The game will be played at the TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul, Minn.