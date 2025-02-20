Girls State Hockey: Class A #1 Dodge County gets past River Lakes

Senior forward Nora Carstensen scored a pair of goals and No. 1 seed Dodge County shut out eighth-seeded River Lakes in a Class A quarterfinal on the first night of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Hockey State Tournament.

The Wildcats are one win away from a return to the state championship game after finishing runner-up a year ago.

RELATED: 2025 Girls State Hockey Tournament Central

Carstensen opened the scoring with 9:49 remaining in the first period and only three seconds remaining on a power play. Her second came on a breakaway almost midway through the second period.

Alexa Van Straaten had assists on both goals. Maysie Koch and Claire Dixon also tallied assists.

Ida Huber made 21 saves for the Wildcats. River Lakes’ Kaydence Roeske had 33 saves.

Up next: Dodge County (22-3-2) advances to the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday, where it will face the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Proctor/Hermantown and Academy of Holy Angels. River Lakes (14-13-1) will face the loser in a consolation game at 3 p.m. Thursday at TRIA Rink.

RELATED: Watch the 2025 Girls State Hockey Tournament

Material in this report was provided by the Minnesota State High School League