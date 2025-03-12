Girls state basketball: Top seeded Maple Grove cruises past White Bear Lake in bracket opener

The Maple Grove girls basketball team entered the Class-4A state tournament as the top seed and looked like the best team in the field during their opening game. The Crimson advanced after a 71-36 win over White Bear Lake Wednesday morning at Williams Arena.

Maple Grove made 10 three pointers in the win, shooting 10-20 in the game and 6-8 from deep in the second half.

Crimson senior Jordan Ode led all scorers with 27 points, shooting 10-18 from the floor. Fellow senior Lexi Hanna added 17 points in the win.

Maple Grove will play 4-seeded Lakeville North Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Click here, to view a complete Class 4A bracket.