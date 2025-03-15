Girls State Basketball: Oehrlein’s double-double powers Crosby-Ironton past Minnehaha Academy in 2A semifinals

One of Minnesota’s best-ever girls basketball matchups is in store when No. 1 Providence Academy faces No. 2 Crosby-Ironton for the Class AA championship on Saturday, March 15 at Williams Arena.

Pick your storyline:

Two juniors who have already made Division I college choices and have each eclipsed 4,400 career points.

Both teams are undefeated this season.

Providence Academy is chasing history in pursuit of a state-record fourth consecutive championship.

Crosby-Ironton is looking for its first-ever state title.

“Anytime you have two undefeated teams, it’s special,” said Kevin Anderson, the League’s Girls Basketball historian. “Multiply that with star power and it is stratospheric.”

Crosby-Ironton, anchored by junior standout guard Tori Oehrlein, completed the championship pairing with Providence Academy by defeating No. 3 Minnehaha Academy, 85-72, in the second Class AA semifinal of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Basketball State Tournament on Friday, March 14 at Williams Arena.

Earlier, Providence Academy raced past Minnewaska Area, in part, behind 26 points from junior guard Maddyn Greenway, who has committed to play at the University of Kentucky.

Crosby-Ironton defeated Minnehaha Academy for the second time this season behind 31 points from senior guard Regan Juenemann and 27 points and 19 rebounds from Oehrlein, a University of Minnesota recruit.

The Rangers (32-0) led by as many as 22 points with 5:14 remaining in regulation before the Redhawks (21-10) finished with a late surge. Senior guard Addison Mack, who has signed to play at the University of Maryland, paced Minnehaha Academy with 28 points.

Mack is Minnesota’s second all-time leading scorer in girls basketball with 4,655 points. Greenway is third with 4,414 and Oehrlein is fourth, just four points behind, at 4,410. Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman set Minnesota’s all-time scoring mark with 5,060 in 2013.

Oehrlein scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in helping to power the Rangers to a 40-24 lead at the break. She scored all of her points in the final eight minutes of the half.

Prior to her first basket, she had been doing other things to stake the Rangers to a lead they would dictate throughout the half. She had two assists and six rebounds and handled the ball in most full-court press situations.

She spotted a window to contribute scoring with 8:38 left in the first half. Less than three minutes later, she had 10 points as the Rangers built a 25-11 lead.

Providence Academy and Crosby-Ironton last met a year ago in the Class AA semifinals when the top-seeded Lions raced past the Rangers 92-54. One game later, Minnehaha Academy defeated Crosby-Ironton 104-86 in the third-place game.