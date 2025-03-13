Girls State Basketball: Marshall wins semifinal over Cretin-Derham Hall

The Marshall High School girls basketball team entered the Class-3A state tournament as a three seed and is now one win away from a state championship after a 57-48 win over Cretin-Derham Hall Thursday afternoon at Williams Arena.

Marshall was led by junior Taleigha Bigler’s 30 point, 11 rebound game. Reese Drake added 17 points for the Tigers in the win.

With the win, Marshall improved to 29-1 overall on the season. The Tigers will now play one-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday for a Class-3A state championship. The Red Knights are two-time defending state champions.

