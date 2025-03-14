Girls State Basketball: MACCRAY pulls off another upset to advance to Class 1A championship

Taking a cue from West Central Area in the preceding Class A semifinal, MACCRAY delivered a knockout punch of its own in a 60-56 upset victory over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Friday, March 14 at Williams Arena.

MACCRAY, the No. 7 seed in the Class A field in the first year of full seeding, rallied from a nine-point deficit to upsend the No. 3-seeded Knights. MACCRAY, making its first state tournament appearance since 2006, advances to a girls basketball state championship game for the first time in program history.

The Wolverines (26-6) will face No. 4 West Central Area for the Class A crown in the first game of Championship Saturday. West Central Area earned a berth in its first title game by toppling No. 1 Goodhue, the defending Class A champion.

Junior forward Brielle Janssen led MACCRAY with 26 points, including the final seven points the Wolverines needed to hold off Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (30-3). She also had 18 rebounds and six assists in powering the Wolverines to their 12th consecutive victory.

An astonishing 55 three-point shots were attempted between the two teams. MACCRAY was 8 of 21 while Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s was 10 of 34. MACCRAY had the edge at the free throw line making 16 of 24 attempts while Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s was 8 of 12.

Sophomore guard Morgan Mathiowetz paced the Knights with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Junior guard Natalie Fischer added 12 points.