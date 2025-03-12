Girls state basketball: Lakeville North moves to semifinals after win over Brainerd

The Lakeville North girls basketball team is advancing in the Class-4A state tournament after a 47-20 win over Brainerd Wednesday morning at Williams Arena.

Lakeville North senior Aduke Ojullu scored 13 points with nine rebounds. North freshman Lauren Robison added 11 points in the win.

Lakeville North will play top seeded Maple Grove Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Click here, to view a complete Class-4A bracket.