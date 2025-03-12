Girls state basketball: Hopkins outlasts Chaska to advance to 4A semifinal

Hopkins put up the stop sign to Chaska’s magical postseason run.

In qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since being crowned the Class AAAA champion in 2021, Chaska upset two powerful Lake Conference schools. First it was top-seeded Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA semifinals and then No. 3 Minnetonka, the defending state champion, in the section final.

Next up was Hopkins, another Lake Conference power.

***Click the video box on this page to see extended highlights from this game***

Hopkins, the No. 3 in the Class AAAA field, had to dig deep to turn No. 6 Chaska away and end another upset bid. The Royals used a modest 6-2 run over the final three minutes to record a 70-64 victory in the final Class AAAA quarterfinal of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Basketball State Tournament on Wednesday, March 12 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

Sophomore point guard Jaliyah Diggs scored 18 points, including a clinching layup with eight seconds left in regulation time, to send the Royals (25-5) to the big-school semifinals on Thursday night where they will face No. 2 Eastview. On Dec. 4, Eastview defeated the Royals 68-61.

Sophomore Erma Walker scored 22 points for the Royals and had seven offensive rebounds.

While Hopkins hit Chaska (18-12) with constant full court defensive pressure throughout, the Hawks still managed a six-point lead midway through the second half.

Junior point guard Addison Schneider had 23 points for the Hawks and senior forward Alexis Schaefer added 14.

Courtesy: MSHSL